NV Energy pushes possible Mount Charleston outage to Thursday

A U.S. Forest Service sign indicating the level of fire risk on Kyle Canyon Road at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NV Energy said it is continuing to consider turning off electric service to the Mount Charleston area as a safety precaution to prevent wildfires, with a possible shut-off time now slated for Thursday morning.

“Based on changing weather forecasts, the Public Safety Outage Management event is now possible on Mt. Charleston on Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m.,” the company said on its Facebook page.

The outage, if it takes place, would last 24 hours. Consideration for an outage comes as the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from Wednesday at 11 a.m. through Friday morning for Southern Nevada. A wind advisory also is in place for much of Thursday. Gusts in the Las Vegas area could reach 40 mph.

NV Energy said the shut-off “helps prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire.”

“Safety is our priority,” the company said in a statement on its website. “To protect our customers and community from the risk of extreme weather, we are implementing a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) program in extreme fire-risk areas during Nevada wildfire season, which starts around June.”

