NV Energy shows dangers of Mylar balloon release

In a response to recent power outages caused by the release of Mylar balloons — helium-filled balloons coated with a metallic finish — NV Energy presented a demonstration Wednesday to depict the dangers of the act.

Company spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said that while the balloon outages rank 10th as a cause, they are easily the most preventable.

Mylar balloon safety tips

1. Customers are encouraged to tether Mylar balloons.

2. When disposing of the balloons, puncture them to release the helium and dispose of in a covered trash can. This will prevent the balloons from coming into contact with power lines and causing a power outage.

3. If one is released, do not try to retrieve the balloon from the power line, instead please contact NV Energy at 702-402-5555 to report the problem.