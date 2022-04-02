Nye County deputy arrested for violating protection order

Joshua Weaver, 38, was taken into custody Friday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Weaver (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was arrested Friday for violating a temporary protection order.

Joshua Weaver, 38, was booked into Nye County Detention Center, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

No further information was available.

