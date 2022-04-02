Nye County deputy arrested for violating protection order
Joshua Weaver, 38, was taken into custody Friday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was arrested Friday for violating a temporary protection order.
Joshua Weaver, 38, was booked into Nye County Detention Center, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
No further information was available.
