78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Nye County deputy arrested for violating protection order

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2022 - 5:49 pm
 
Joshua Weaver (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Joshua Weaver (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was arrested Friday for violating a temporary protection order.

Joshua Weaver, 38, was booked into Nye County Detention Center, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
2
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
3
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
4
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells Las Vegas mansion for $7M
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells Las Vegas mansion for $7M
5
Las Vegas Formula One race route focuses on central Strip
Las Vegas Formula One race route focuses on central Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Melody Rose (Nevada System of Higher Education)
NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose resigns, accepts $610K buyout
By / RJ

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted Friday to approve Chancellor Melody Rose’s resignation and pay her $610,000 in severance, capping off months of tension during the chancellor’s short tenure with the NSHE.

In this Sept. 28, 2021, file photo, Charles "Buddy Charles" Wucinich, 84, of Las Vegas gets a P ...
Do I need a second COVID-19 booster?
By / RJ

Not all experts agree on who needs a second booster, but those with underlying medical conditions might benefit the most as antibodies begin to wane.