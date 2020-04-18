Nye County detention employee tests positive for COVID-19

As a result of the COVID-19 case, all Nye County jails were immediately placed on lockdown, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

The novel coronavirus, seen in an image from an electron microscope. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a detention center employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation around 9:45 a.m. Friday of the COVID-19 case, according to a video statement. As a result, all Nye County jails were immediately placed on lockdown.

All staff and inmates will be tested for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said. “Family members of NCSO staff members are encouraged to test as well.”

Staff schedules have been adjusted “to avoid further contamination within the NCSO and their families,” the sheriff’s office said.

Nye County has 21 reported COVID-19 cases — 15 in Pahrump, four in Tonopah, one in Amargosa Valley and one in Beatty — and no deaths, according to its website.

