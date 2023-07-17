Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing 5-year-old boy

The boy, who goes by the name Junior, was last seen in the area of Betty Avenue and Lola Lane in Pahrump.

The boy, who goes by the name Junior, was last seen in the area of Betty Avenue and Lola Lane in Pahrump, and was wearing blue swim trunks and blue flip-flops with no shirt, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday.

He has bright blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone has seen the boy or is able to locate him, call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

