111°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing 5-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2023 - 6:49 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2023 - 6:59 pm
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who goes by the nam ...
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who goes by the name of Junior. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy.

The boy, who goes by the name Junior, was last seen in the area of Betty Avenue and Lola Lane in Pahrump, and was wearing blue swim trunks and blue flip-flops with no shirt, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday.

He has bright blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone has seen the boy or is able to locate him, call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
2
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
3
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
4
Police: Rhode Island couple’s identities used to purchase Tesla in Las Vegas
Police: Rhode Island couple’s identities used to purchase Tesla in Las Vegas
5
RICH LOWRY: The Biden debacle waiting to happen
RICH LOWRY: The Biden debacle waiting to happen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
Man dies after falling off Grand Canyon West Skywalk
Moped rider dies in North Las Vegas crash
Moped rider dies in North Las Vegas crash
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
Woman reported lost near Nellis Dunes confirmed dead
Woman reported lost near Nellis Dunes confirmed dead
Police: Homeless man’s death considered suspicious
Police: Homeless man’s death considered suspicious
Deadly crash on US 95 in under investigation
Deadly crash on US 95 in under investigation