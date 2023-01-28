Officer pulls driver out of burning car after Strip crash

The single vehicle crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Strip on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Laurent Velazquez, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sedan driving down the Strip caught fire Friday afternoon after crashing into a center median.

The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. A white sedan driving southbound hit a palm tree in the center median and caught fire, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

NEW VIDEO: FIERY STRIP RESCUE This afternoon around 4:37 pm, our @LVMPDCCAC officer and a bystander pulled a driver from a burning car near Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive. pic.twitter.com/t1kCG43a8w — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 28, 2023

He said an officer broke a window of the sedan and got the driver out.

A video posted on social media by police shows a bystander helping the officer pull the driver out of the car just before it caught fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital but the person’s injuries were not life-threatening. The officer was hospitalized because of smoke inhalation, according to Ibarra.

No further information was available

