Officer pulls driver out of burning car after Strip crash
The single vehicle crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.
A sedan driving down the Strip caught fire Friday afternoon after crashing into a center median.
The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. A white sedan driving southbound hit a palm tree in the center median and caught fire, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
NEW VIDEO: FIERY STRIP RESCUE
This afternoon around 4:37 pm, our @LVMPDCCAC officer and a bystander pulled a driver from a burning car near Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive. pic.twitter.com/t1kCG43a8w
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 28, 2023
He said an officer broke a window of the sedan and got the driver out.
A video posted on social media by police shows a bystander helping the officer pull the driver out of the car just before it caught fire.
The driver was taken to the hospital but the person’s injuries were not life-threatening. The officer was hospitalized because of smoke inhalation, according to Ibarra.
No further information was available
