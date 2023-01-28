46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Officer pulls driver out of burning car after Strip crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 8:42 pm
 
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boule ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Strip on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Laurent Velazquez, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boule ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Strip on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Laurent Velazquez, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boule ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Strip on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Laurent Velazquez, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boule ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Strip on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Laurent Velazquez, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boule ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Strip on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Laurent Velazquez, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boule ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a car crash in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on the Strip on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Laurent Velazquez, for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sedan driving down the Strip caught fire Friday afternoon after crashing into a center median.

The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. A white sedan driving southbound hit a palm tree in the center median and caught fire, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

He said an officer broke a window of the sedan and got the driver out.

A video posted on social media by police shows a bystander helping the officer pull the driver out of the car just before it caught fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital but the person’s injuries were not life-threatening. The officer was hospitalized because of smoke inhalation, according to Ibarra.

No further information was available

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
5
Dropicana: I-15 closing for 3 days — Livestream
Dropicana: I-15 closing for 3 days — Livestream
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pedestrian fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas
Pedestrian fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas
Coroner IDs 2-year-old as victim of Christmas day crash
Coroner IDs 2-year-old as victim of Christmas day crash
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
NTSB releases detailed reports on crash that killed 9
NTSB releases detailed reports on crash that killed 9
Henderson congregation supporting Ukrainian refugee center in Poland
Henderson congregation supporting Ukrainian refugee center in Poland
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run crash