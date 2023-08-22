Officials give update on Mount Charleston storm damage

Officials said they are working on an alternative route for the Mount Charleston community after significant flood damage from Hilary.

Clark County officials gave an update to the effects of weekend storms in the Mount Charleston area at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

A fast-moving wash of water coming from Mount Charleston as the remnants of tropical storm Hilary move through the region on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada State Police, Las Vegas police and Nevada National Guard military police close the road on Nevada State Route 157, also known at Kyle Canyon Road, at mile marker 12 Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, due to flooding on Mount Charleston from Tropical Storm Hilary,. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portions of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon still have debris as its reopens to the public Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Red Rock Canyon)

Clark County emergency officials gave an update to the effects of weekend storms in the Mount Charleston area at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Kyle Canyon Road on Mount Charleston remains closed at Deer Creek Road due to flood damage.

Mt. Charleston Update: SR-157/Kyle Canyon Rd remains closed at Deer Creek Rd due to flood damage. Significant damage to SR-157 near Rainbow Canyon. NDOT crews are working to create a single, temporary lane to connect Mt. Charleston Community. pic.twitter.com/7NkUZfLcsm — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) August 22, 2023

The department said in a post on X that it is working to build “a single, temporary lane” to provide access to Mount Charleston. It did not say when that might be ready for motorists.

The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon reopened to the public Tuesday morning, three days after a precautionary closure in anticipation of heavy rains from the storm system Hilary.

In addition, Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials said Monday that they are reopening the park Tuesday after it closed on Saturday.

For visitors to the 13-mile Scenic Drive, Red Rock Canyon officials caution that hazards remain.

“There may still be debris on the road so please use extra caution especially if you’re traveling on a bicycle or motorcycle,” officials said in a post on X.

The visitor centers at Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead are scheduled to open at 8 a.m.

Officials on Monday said they expect Mount Charleston recreation areas to remain closed through at least Friday.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Taylor Tims said the service shut down all recreation areas Aug. 18 in preparation for the storm. Officials planned to keep picnic grounds, trails and campsites closed through Friday while they evaluated damage at higher elevations.

Death Valley National Park, including state Route 190, remains closed due to impacts from Hilary, according to its website. No timetable has been listed for its reopening.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.