Older Ford SUV sought in central Las Vegas hit-and-run fatality

Police are asking the public’s help finding an older Ford SUV that left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

Metro officers investigate a hit-and-run crash at South Pecos Road and East Harmon Avenue that left one pedestrian dead on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. Police are seeking the public's help finding a silver or gold older model Ford SUV, possibly Explorer or Bronco 2 with possible front-end damage. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“The suspect vehicle is believed to be an early model Ford SUV bearing resemblance to an Explorer or Bronco 2 and is possibly silver or gold in color,” stated a Metropolitan Police Department release. “The suspect vehicle may have damage to the front and hood.”

An unidentified woman, believed to be 57, died after the 4:50 p.m. crash Wednesday at South Pecos Road and East Harmon Avenue, police said. She was crossing South Pecos Road outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

The front of the SUV struck the pedestrian before fleeing southbound.

Seconds later, the driver of a 2007 Toyota Tundra southbound on Pecos stopped just short of running over the victim and called 911.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died.

The death was the 102nd traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.