Olegario ‘Ole’ Lopez, Review-Journal packaging supervisor, dies at 42

Lopez worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 10 years. He leaves behind his wife and 4-year-old son.

Olegario “Ole” Lopez, a packaging supervisor at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has died. He was 42.

Lopez passed away Sunday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer announced in an email Tuesday to the company’s employees.

Lopez worked for a decade at the newspaper and became a cherished member of the Review-Journal family.

Steve Schweitzer, Lopez’s direct supervisor, said that in 2022, when Schweitzer was hired, Lopez was one of four strong packaging supervisors he had to oversee.

“As an outsider, I was nervous about how I would be received, but Ole warmly welcomed me and I respected his calm and rational approach to the increasing workload we had in the Packaging Department,” Schweitzer said.

“I appreciate that I could always count on him to get the job done right,” Schweitzer said. “I want to say that I am thankful that Ole was an employee at the RJ and that he will be missed by me and everyone in the department as a co-worker, and, more importantly, a friend. He offered valuable guidance in many areas.”

Janet Owen, the Review-Journal’s vice president for operations, praised Lopez as a dedicated, hard worker who inspired others.

“He brought a sense of professionalism and camaraderie to our team that will be greatly missed,” Owen said in the email announcing Lopez’s death.

“Let us remember Ole not only for his work ethic, but also for the kindness and positivity he exuded every day,” Owen said. “Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with his family during this challenging time.”

“Ole was a cherished member of our work family,” Kim Taormina, human resources director, said in the email. “His warm smile, kind spirit, and friendly demeanor touched the lives of everyone around him. His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Lopez leaves behind his wife, Carmen Lopez Aguilar, and his 4-year-old son, Jesus Lopez Aguilar.

Funeral services were pending.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.