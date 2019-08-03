Only in Las Vegas can you can get $100 sandwich at Ike’s

Las Vegas is known for extravagance and big spenders. Which is why this is the perfect place to find Ike’s menu of High Rollersubs, including the Howard Hughes – a $100 sandwich.

Ike Shehadeh, owner of Ike’s, who has more than 55 (mostly in Califorina), recently opened his first shop in the Fashion Show Mall. Bringing with it, is the Howard Hughes, which can only be found here.

The sandwich consists of more than 2 lbs of high-end beef on about 17 inches of bread.

The meats: 1 lb. of American wagyu roast beef, 1/2 lb. of sliced prime rib, 1/2 lb. of smoked brisket and topped with duck bacon. Of course you also get cheese, secret white truffle spread, and a BBQ sauce only found at the Vegas store.

“I’ve been messing around with it for about three months,” Ike said, “I wanted to make something delicious, but also high-end.”

Ike also says even though they say it’ll feed two, it will likely feed four.

Also on the High Roller menu are the Bugsy Siegel, which is another heavy-meat sandwich and Queen of Hollywood’s Royal Cheesesteak for $69.

