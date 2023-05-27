91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Only remote lot available for parking at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2023 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2023 - 4:20 pm
FILE - Travelers walk to the parking garage and ride share pickup area at Harry Reid Internatio ...
FILE - Travelers walk to the parking garage and ride share pickup area at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Yet to fly out of Harry Reid International Airport this holiday weekend?

If you’re going to park at the airport, be advised only the remote lot at Gillespie Street and East Warm Springs Road is available. All other lots are full, airport officials said in a tweet early Saturday afternoon.

Once parked, travelers can use the rental car shuttle to get to the terminal, the tweet advised.

Before the weekend began, the airport advised that parking would be at a premium, which is typically the case on long holiday weekends.

Before noon on Friday, all lots were already full, with available spaces only at the Terminal 3 parking garage.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
4
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
5
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
With ‘massive crowds,’ EDC will jam roadways this weekend
With ‘massive crowds,’ EDC will jam roadways this weekend
I-15 widening project to reduce lanes near Las Vegas
I-15 widening project to reduce lanes near Las Vegas
100 degrees in April? There’s a chance this weekend
100 degrees in April? There’s a chance this weekend
EDC crowds unlikely to get wet during weekend party
EDC crowds unlikely to get wet during weekend party
Is ‘cool’ hockey impact keeping a lid on Las Vegas heat?
Is ‘cool’ hockey impact keeping a lid on Las Vegas heat?
Girl, 12, found safe in northwest Las Vegas
Girl, 12, found safe in northwest Las Vegas