Only remote lot available for parking at Las Vegas airport

Only the remote lot at Gillespie Street and East Warm Springs Road is available for passengers flying out of Harry Reid International Airport.

FILE - Travelers walk to the parking garage and ride share pickup area at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Yet to fly out of Harry Reid International Airport this holiday weekend?

🚨 Parking Update 🚨On-site parking is at capacity. If you need to park at the airport, head directly to the Remote Lot located at Gilespie and Warm Springs across from the Rent-A-Center. Once parked, use the Rent-A-Car shuttle to get back to the terminal: https://t.co/yMvrEy4Le9 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) May 27, 2023

If you’re going to park at the airport, be advised only the remote lot at Gillespie Street and East Warm Springs Road is available. All other lots are full, airport officials said in a tweet early Saturday afternoon.

Once parked, travelers can use the rental car shuttle to get to the terminal, the tweet advised.

Friday Parking Update (as of 11:25 a.m):

❌Terminal 1 Long Term Garage – FULL

❌T1 Economy – FULL

❌T3 Economy – FULL

🟢T3 Garage – OPEN

⌛️ Allow additional time to find a spot

🙏 Consider asking for a ride to the airport https://t.co/lzrzSJTuMX — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) May 26, 2023

Before the weekend began, the airport advised that parking would be at a premium, which is typically the case on long holiday weekends.

Before noon on Friday, all lots were already full, with available spaces only at the Terminal 3 parking garage.

