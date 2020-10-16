Opportunity Village launches new Santa Run fundraising competition

With the annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run being held virtually this year, Opportunity Village announced a new fundraising competition to help reach its $15,000 donation goal.

People get ready to start in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Dec. 1, 2018. The event benefits Opportunity Village. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The top three fundraisers of the contest, which will run now through Dec. 20, will be guaranteed the top prizes, while anyone who raises at least $100 will be automatically entered into a drawing for additional prizes, the organization said in a press release.

Even if not participating in the run this year, fundraising teams and donations can still be made to support Opportunity Village’s mission. All donations made in the contest will be matched up to $1 million by one of the nonprofit’s partners, the release said.

“As the world navigates COVID-19, we at Opportunity Village thought it would be a great idea to create a fun incentive for our runners that would also benefit the wonderful people we serve,” said race director Casey Parisi in the statement. “We’re thankful for all of our sponsors and community partners for stepping up and donating items that will surely make this a can’t-miss contest.”

All funds raised go back into the programs and services at Opportunity Village to support adults with disabilities.

To enter or donate to the fundraising competition, visit LVSantaRun.com. Prizes include staycations, dining experiences, Las Vegas Aces autographed memorabilia and gear and gas gift cards from Circle K, the event’s presenting sponsor.

Runners can still register for the virtual Las Vegas Great Santa Run at LVSantaRun.com.

For more information about the Las Vegas Great Santa Run or to become a sponsor, email santarun@opportunityvillage. org .

