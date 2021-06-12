81°F
Outdoor art exhibit on view at Wetlands Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2021 - 10:49 pm
 
An art work is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Habitat Curtain by Nancy Good is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands Park's trails. (Clark County)
An art work made by Vezun is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work made by Mark Salinas and Angela Brommel is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work made by Rebecca Sullinger is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work made by Wendy Armitage is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work made by Jennifer Deveraux is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work made by Mark Salinas and Angela Brommel is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 talented artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work made by Vanessa Maciel is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An art work made by Vanessa Maciel is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County Public Arts office and Clark County Wetlands Park has invited 14 artists from throughout Nevada to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors along the parkÕs trails. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Wetlands Park is home to more than 300 species of birds and 70 species of mammals and reptiles.

For a short time, the park is also home to a temporary art exhibit, populated by works from talented artists throughout Nevada.

The 14 artists created pieces that are displayed along some of the park’s 20 miles of trails.

Some of the works include sculptures of splashing ducks, abstract snails, Nevada’s shonisaurus, and delicate scenes of play.

Each artist was commissioned to build and exhibit an original nature-themed art piece created with environmentally friendly recycled and repurposed materials.

Artists include Dan Brady, Diane Bush, Jennifer Deveraux, Mikayla Whitemore, Mark Salinas art paired with poetry of Angela Brommel, Nancy Good, Nova May, NVArt Stops with Deborah Lambin, David Lambin and Julie Okabayahsi, Rebecca Sullinger, Shoshana Zeldner, Valentin Yordanov, Vanessa Maciel, Vezun and Wendy Armitage.

The art will be on display through July 7.

A scannable QR code is available at each piece to allow visitors to watch a video of the artist describing their work .

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

