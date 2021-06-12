Outdoor art exhibit on view at Wetlands Park

For a short time, the Wetlands Park is home to a temporary art exhibit, populated by works from talented artists throughout Nevada.

Habitat Curtain by Nancy Good is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands Park's trails.

An art work made by Vanessa Maciel is displayed along the Clark County Wetlands ParkÕs trails, on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Wetlands Park is home to more than 300 species of birds and 70 species of mammals and reptiles.

For a short time, the park is also home to a temporary art exhibit, populated by works from talented artists throughout Nevada.

The 14 artists created pieces that are displayed along some of the park’s 20 miles of trails.

Some of the works include sculptures of splashing ducks, abstract snails, Nevada’s shonisaurus, and delicate scenes of play.

Each artist was commissioned to build and exhibit an original nature-themed art piece created with environmentally friendly recycled and repurposed materials.

Artists include Dan Brady, Diane Bush, Jennifer Deveraux, Mikayla Whitemore, Mark Salinas art paired with poetry of Angela Brommel, Nancy Good, Nova May, NVArt Stops with Deborah Lambin, David Lambin and Julie Okabayahsi, Rebecca Sullinger, Shoshana Zeldner, Valentin Yordanov, Vanessa Maciel, Vezun and Wendy Armitage.

The art will be on display through July 7.

A scannable QR code is available at each piece to allow visitors to watch a video of the artist describing their work .

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.