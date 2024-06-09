96°F
Local

Overnight fire burns 15 boats at Lake Mead Boat Harbor

Smoke is seen rising from multiple boats on fire at Lake Mead Marina at Hemenway Harbor on Sund ...
Smoke is seen rising from multiple boats on fire at Lake Mead Marina at Hemenway Harbor on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Dave Madden)
A damaged boat at the scene where a fire sank 10 boats, did damage to several more and caused m ...
A damaged boat at the scene where a fire sank 10 boats, did damage to several more and caused minor injuries at Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Boulder City, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene where a fire sank 10 boats, did damage to several more and caused minor injuries at L ...
The scene where a fire sank 10 boats, did damage to several more and caused minor injuries at Las Vegas Boat Harbor Marina at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Boulder City, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2024 - 8:46 am
 
Updated June 9, 2024 - 11:20 am

An early Sunday fire damaged or destroyed approximately 15 boats and caused minor injuries at Lake Mead Boat Harbor in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service said the fire erupted around 12:30 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.

Bruce Nelson, whose family operates Lake Mead Marina next to the harbor, said he helped pull boats out of the way while fire crews worked to extinguish other boats.

“Fire is never a welcome thing,” Nelson said. “We had our own fire boat to pull out the boats that were the closest. It started on one boat and jumped to the others.”

The bow of a sunken boat peaking out of the water at the scene where a fire sank 10 boats, did ...
The bow of a sunken boat peaking out of the water at the scene where a fire sank 10 boats, did damage to several more and caused minor injuries at Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Boulder City, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nelson said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and some other people suffered minor burns. There are no known fatalities.

Clark County, Henderson, Boulder City and Bureau of Land Management firefighters responded to the fire that started shortly before 1 a.m., Nelson said.

By 3:30 a.m. the fire was extinguished, according to boat dealer Boating Lake Mead, which alerted boat owners about the fire in an emergency message. Power has also returned to the marina after a multi-hour outage Sunday morning.

Dave Madden said he and his wife were about a half-mile from the harbor when he saw the flames.

“You could hear the explosions,” he said. “There was a lot of smoke and it looked like about 10 boats on fire at one point.”

The marina is open to the public, but park officials issued a partial closure of the harbor’s R and I Docks and warned visitors to be cautious when accessing Hemenway Harbor and open portions of Las Vegas Boat Harbor due to potential safety concerns.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Visual journalist Rachel Aston contributed to this report.

