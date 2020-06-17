Paralyzed Las Vegas officer’s transfer moved to next week, uncle says

Wounded Las Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis likely will be transferred from University Medical Center to a spinal rehabilitation center and may be there for up to a year.

Shay Makalonis, left, poses with Golden Knights' player Nate Schmidt in this undated photo. (Courtesy Mikalonis family)

Benjawan Munson, right, collects donations with her sons, from left, Hudson, 9, Garrison, 13, and Ashton, 14, during a fundraiser for Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis at Sahara West Urgent Care in Las Vegas Thursday, June 11, 2020. Mikalonis was shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. ÒShay DayÓ was organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund with proceeds going to the Mikalonis family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officer Christina Pettit helps Matt Dannenberger buy a T-shirt during a fundraiser for Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis at Sahara West Urgent Care in Las Vegas Thursday, June 11, 2020. Mikalonis was shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. "Shay Day" was organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund with proceeds going to the Mikalonis family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wounded Las Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis likely will be transferred from University Medical Center to a spinal rehabilitation center sometime next week, and he could be there for a year or more, his uncle said.

“We are just making sure his vitals are stable and we are trying to get him to the next level of care,” said Frank Mikalonis. “We are still trying to line everything up, so I would say he is going to be here in Las Vegas through the weekend and maybe targeting (Monday) for a transfer.”

Mikalonis was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip on June 1, causing a severe spinal cord injury. The family will release the name of a spinal rehabilitation center at a later date.

“His vitals have been stable,” Frank Mikalonis said. “The tricky thing is if you airlift someone out and they have a spike in blood pressure they could have a real problem.”

There are two fundraisers for Mikalonis scheduled for this week. One is for law enforcement only today at Las Vegas police headquarters on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The second is a public event Thursday in Henderson organized by the Injured Police Officers Fund. That event is called Henderson Helps. It is at Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frank Mikalonis reiterated the family’s appreciation for the fundraising, saying Shay Mikalonis has a very long road of rehabilitation ahead. Despite the fact that his medical treatment is fully covered by workmen’s compensation, the family faces many years of expenses in being by Shay’s side day in and day out, away from their own homes, to make it all work.

“Someone on ventilator, we will have to have around-the-clock care for him and being there for him. This is hugely expensive,” Frank Mikalonis said. “He will not be able to speak. He’s got to learn to communicate with eye charts. There is so much to do with this case. Just having his family flying to be with him, staying in hotels, it is going to be hugely expensive.”

Thursday’s fundraiser will feature the Henderson Fire department, community ambulance, AMR, Clark County fire and a Mercy Air 7 medical transport helicopter. The public is invited to attend and donate if possible.

“The support continues to be awesome and our family has been very touched by it,” Frank Mikalonis said.

