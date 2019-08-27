Parts of I-15 in Las Vegas to close overnight for repairs

Some portions of Interstate 15 will be closed for repairs Wednesday through Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Road construction in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portions of Interstate 15 in the Las Vegas Valley will be closed for repairs Wednesday through Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The southbound I-15 ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 near downtown will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, the department said.

Two inside travel lanes along southbound I-15 near Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas will close from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, the agency said.

The department encouraged drivers to take alternate routes if possible.

