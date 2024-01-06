45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Pedestrian becomes 3rd traffic death for Metro this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 10:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in west-central Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 4:08 p.m. on West Spring Mountain Road east of Edmond Street, according to a preliminary report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Las Vegas man believed to be 60 years old, was attempting to cross Spring Mountain east of Edmond outside of a marked or implied crosswalk. He was struck by a 2016 Buick Verano that was eastbound in a shared center turn lane.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center and declared deceased despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Police said the driver of the Buick remained at the scene. Impairment was not suspected. A 29-year-old female driver and a 6-year-old passenger were not injured.

The death was the third traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
3
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
4
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
5
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson, s ...
Adelson remembered in Israel three years after his passing
Israel Hayom

The ceremony was attended by his widow, Dr. Miriam Adelson, their children, former Chief Rabbi of Israel and Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, friends and acquaintances.

More stories
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash
Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
Man struck and killed by vehicle in northeast valley
East Las Vegas crash leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
East Las Vegas crash leaves one person with life-threatening injuries