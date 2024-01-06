Pedestrian becomes 3rd traffic death for Metro this year

The collision occurred about 4:08 p.m. on West Spring Mountain Road east of South Edmond Street, according to a preliminary report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in west-central Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 4:08 p.m. on West Spring Mountain Road east of Edmond Street, according to a preliminary report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A Las Vegas man believed to be 60 years old, was attempting to cross Spring Mountain east of Edmond outside of a marked or implied crosswalk. He was struck by a 2016 Buick Verano that was eastbound in a shared center turn lane.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center and declared deceased despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Police said the driver of the Buick remained at the scene. Impairment was not suspected. A 29-year-old female driver and a 6-year-old passenger were not injured.

The death was the third traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

