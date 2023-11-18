Pedestrian becomes 4th traffic fatality in valley in less than a day

The 20-year-old’s death at South Boulder Highway and East Russell Road came just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 20-year-old man attempting to cross Boulder Highway outside of a marked or implied crosswalk was killed in a collision with a vehicle Saturday morning, police said.

The fatal crash occurred at 9:14 a.m. at South Boulder Highway south of East Russell Road when a 2019 Buick Encore northbound on Russell Road with a green light struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross Boulder Highway south of the intersection, according to a preliminary Metropolitan Police Department crash report.

The pedestrian was struck by the front of the vehicle and knocked to the ground. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A 61-year-old man driving the Buick remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man as well as his cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

The death is the 135th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

There have been four fatal crashes in the valley since Friday afternoon, three in Las Vegas and one in North Las Vegas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.