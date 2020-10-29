Pedestrian critical after being hit by truck in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was struck by a truck and gravely injured in south Las Vegas early Thursday.

Las Vegas police closed the intersection of West Sunset Road and South Valley View Boulevard just prior to 5 a.m. A truck was observed stopped in the middle of the intersection. Articles of clothing were also observed in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not immediately release details on the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

