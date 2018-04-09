Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle on Sahara

A pedestrian was critically injured early Monday morning when they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday morning accident on Sahara Boulevard near Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was critically injured early Monday morning when they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

The accident near a bus stop on East Sahara was called in about 5:30 a.m.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raul Rodriguez, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle westbound on Sahara at Commercial Center.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with “potential life-threatening injuries,” police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

At 6:30 a.m. officers were putting up crime scene tape around the area. A red pickup sat next to debris and a pair of shoes in front of the bus stop. Sahara at Maryland Parkway was closed during the investigation but reopened by 8:20 a.m., police said.

Rodriguez said police do not think the driver was impaired.

