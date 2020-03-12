Pedestrian critical after being struck by car in central valley ID’d

A pedestrian critically injured when she was struck by a car Wednesday night has been identified as Henderson resident Christina Hern, 39.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said Hern was standing on a raised median of South Eastern Avenue, north of East Rochelle Avenue, when she stepped in front of a BMW driven by a 20-year-old Las Vegas man at 9:54 p.m. The driver of the BMW was turning left from East Rochelle to Eastern when Hern was struck. She was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she was in critical condition Wednesday night.

A release from police said Hern was believed to be impaired at the time of the crash. The driver of the BMW showed no signs of being impaired and remained at the scene.

