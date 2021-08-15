104°F
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2021 - 6:39 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2021 - 6:45 pm
Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, that left a pedestrian in critical condition. (Jennifer Mallinger/Special to the Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, that left a pedestrian in critical condition. (Jennifer Mallinger/Special to the Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash near Allegiant Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called at 4:48 p.m. to South Valley View Boulevard and West Russell Road after a report of a crash, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Investigators believe an SUV struck a pedestrian before the driver ran off, Ibarra said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition.

Ibarra said nearby streets were expected to be closed for several hours.

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant for their first preseason game, which kicked off at 6 p.m.

Russell is a high-traffic zone for pedestrians headed to Allegiant, as Gate 12 is accessed from Russell.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

