Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 11:10 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast valley Thursday night.

Officers were called at 6:57 p.m. to the intersection of East Windmill Lane and South Eastern Avenue after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Noel Roberts.

The pedestrian later died at a hospital, Roberts said.

Investigators suspect the driver was impaired, but it was unclear if the person had been arrested as of 11 p.m. Thursday.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

