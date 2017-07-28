Pedestrian dies in hit, run in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the crash about 10:15 p.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive. The pedestrian died at the scene, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene, Kisfalvi said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

