ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local

Pedestrian dies in hit, run in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 11:39 pm
 

A pedestrian is dead in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the crash about 10:15 p.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive. The pedestrian died at the scene, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene, Kisfalvi said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like