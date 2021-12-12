35°F
Pedestrian dies when struck outside Flamingo Road crosswalk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2021 - 11:42 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2021 - 11:55 pm
A pedestrian died after being struck by a sedan while outside of a marked crosswalk on East Flamingo Road early Saturday evening.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross Flamingo Road east of Palos Verdes Street about 5:35 p.m., according to a preliminary Metropolitan Police Department report.

Police said evidence indicated the pedestrian was crossing against a do not walk signal.

The driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry that was eastbound remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

Flamingo Road was closed in both directions for several hours for the investigation.

The death was the 141st traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the pedestrian after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

