Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-15

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. just north of Apex, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles Wednesday night on I-15.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded around 7:45 p.m. to a crash just north of Apex. For unknown reasons, a pedestrian was in the northbound travel lanes and was struck by multiple vehicles, according to NHP spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said the pedestrian died at the scene.

“All traffic is being diverted off at Apex where they can use Las Vegas Boulevard,” Wellman said in a text message.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.