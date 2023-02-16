41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2023 - 10:10 pm
 
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles Wednesday night on I-15.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded around 7:45 p.m. to a crash just north of Apex. For unknown reasons, a pedestrian was in the northbound travel lanes and was struck by multiple vehicles, according to NHP spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said the pedestrian died at the scene.

“All traffic is being diverted off at Apex where they can use Las Vegas Boulevard,” Wellman said in a text message.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
2
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
Do blondes have more fun? $50M nightlife venue coming to Strip
3
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
CARTOONS: The federal government unveils a new super weapon
4
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case
Second victim found in ‘systemic abuse and torture’ case
5
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maria Mendoza gives a shot to Javier De La Torre of Las Vegas at a COVID-19 vaccination station ...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations inch up
By / RJ

Despite the slight increases, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Clark County and across Nevada remain at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic.

More stories for you
1 dead, 7 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash
1 dead, 7 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash
Threat made to Creech Air Force Base closes US 95
Threat made to Creech Air Force Base closes US 95
Truck driver crashes on I-15, causing delays, NHP says
Truck driver crashes on I-15, causing delays, NHP says
Missing man found dead in Red Rock Canyon area
Missing man found dead in Red Rock Canyon area
Union leader continues to fight for workers ‘one day longer’
Union leader continues to fight for workers ‘one day longer’
Henderson congregation supporting Ukrainian refugee center in Poland
Henderson congregation supporting Ukrainian refugee center in Poland