Local

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 7:53 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:05 p.m. a Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian at a crossing near West Oakey Boulevard and Industrial Road, according to Union Pacific spokesperson Susan Stevens.

Stevens said the pedestrian was fatally injured and that Las Vegas police were notified.

The train’s crew was not injured and the crash is under investigation, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

