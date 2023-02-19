Pedestrian fatally struck by train in central Las Vegas

It occurred around 2:05 p.m. at a crossing near West Oakey Boulevard and Industrial Road, according to Union Pacific.

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:05 p.m. a Union Pacific train struck a pedestrian at a crossing near West Oakey Boulevard and Industrial Road, according to Union Pacific spokesperson Susan Stevens.

Stevens said the pedestrian was fatally injured and that Las Vegas police were notified.

The train’s crew was not injured and the crash is under investigation, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

