Pedestrian fatally struck in North Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Cheyenne was closed from Simmons at the crash scene, Cuevas said.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.