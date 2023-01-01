57°F
Local

Pedestrian fatally struck in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 7:48 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2022 - 7:49 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in southeast Las Vegas Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Boulder Highway and East Russell Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Valdez.

He said Boulder Highway will be closed from North Gibson Road to Boulder Ranch Avenue during the investigation.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

