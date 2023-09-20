Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by suspected impaired driver
The collision occurred about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday near West Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a suspected impaired driver in the central valley Tuesday afternoon, police said.
About 3:10 p.m., a car exited a private driveway near West Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard and struck the pedestrian who was on a sidewalk, Lt. Andrew Kelvington said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver is being investigated for suspected impairment, Kelvington said.
All lanes on Valley View Boulevard are closed from Penwood Avenue to Tara Avenue as of 6:50 p.m., Kelvington said.
