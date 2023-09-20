87°F
Local

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by suspected impaired driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 7:09 pm
 
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a suspected impaired driver in the central valley Tuesday afternoon, police said.

About 3:10 p.m., a car exited a private driveway near West Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard and struck the pedestrian who was on a sidewalk, Lt. Andrew Kelvington said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver is being investigated for suspected impairment, Kelvington said.

All lanes on Valley View Boulevard are closed from Penwood Avenue to Tara Avenue as of 6:50 p.m., Kelvington said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

