93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by SUV

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A menu is posted at the entrance to Picasso at the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesda ...
One of Strip’s most famous restaurants closing after nearly 26 years
Sierra Vista High School at 8100 W. Robindale Road in Las Vegas. (Google streetview)
Police find gun in vehicle in southwest valley high school parking lot
NV Energy headquarters at 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Power restored after outage in the east valley
Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
8 to 10 cats found dead after mobile home catches fire in east valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2024 - 6:26 pm

A 24-year-old pedestrian is fighting for his life after being stuck by a SUV in central Las Vegas late Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:05 a.m. on West Owens Avenue near Stoker Street, just east of Interstate 15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated that a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was eastbound on Owens in the left-most travel lane approaching Stocker Avenue. A Regional Transportation Commission Para-Transit bus was stopped in the right-most travel lane to allow the pedestrian to cross Owens. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk despite making an evasive movement to avoid the pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center for injuries determined to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Breakdown of Raiders schedule, beginning and ending with Chargers
recommend 2
Mirage contribution to Las Vegas remembered as closure announced
recommend 3
Here is the Raiders’ full 2024 schedule
recommend 4
Palo Verde, Coronado set sights on 5A baseball state title
recommend 5
One of Strip’s most famous restaurants closing after nearly 26 years
recommend 6
How much money have Las Vegas mayoral candidates raised?