Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by SUV

The collision occurred about 11:05 a.m. on West Owens Avenue near Stoker Street, just east of Interstate 15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One of Strip’s most famous restaurants closing after nearly 26 years

A 24-year-old pedestrian is fighting for his life after being stuck by a SUV in central Las Vegas late Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:05 a.m. on West Owens Avenue near Stoker Street, just east of Interstate 15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated that a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was eastbound on Owens in the left-most travel lane approaching Stocker Avenue. A Regional Transportation Commission Para-Transit bus was stopped in the right-most travel lane to allow the pedestrian to cross Owens. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk despite making an evasive movement to avoid the pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center for injuries determined to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.