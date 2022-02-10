Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

A pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was traveling on South Sandhill Road, near East Wyoming Avenue when it struck a pedestrian around 9 p.m. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to a local hospital. Initial reports indicated man had died, but police later said in a press release that the individual was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Valdez said the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and alcohol was not considered a factor.

Sandhill Road was closed in both directions between East Sahara Avenue and East Wyoming Avenue before reopening.

