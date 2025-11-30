Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in early-morning crash on Flamingo Road

A man in a wheelchair was killed early Sunday after he was struck by a car while crossing West Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A man in a wheelchair was killed early Sunday after he was struck by a car while crossing West Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The crash occurred at about 5:22 a.m. west of South El Capitan Way, police said. Evidence and surveillance footage showed a 2024 Kia Forte was traveling eastbound in the right travel lane when the pedestrian crossed Flamingo Road outside a marked or implied crosswalk.

Police said the man, described as 50 to 60 years old, was traveling northbound in front of the car’s path when the front left of the Kia struck him, ejecting him from his chair.

He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center, where he died despite “advanced medical treatment,” according to the same release.

The driver, a 66-year-old Las Vegas woman, remained at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators.

The death marks the 148th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section is continuing to investigate.

