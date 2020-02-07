Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

One pedestrian was taken to a trauma center late Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Eastern and Wengert Avenues, Metro police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was transported to a hospital late Thursday night after the person was struck by a vehicle, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 11:39 p.m. at the intersection of South Eastern and Wengert avenues, police said.

Police did not know the extent of the person’s injuries, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez said the person was conscious while being treated and transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit.

About 12:20 a.m. Friday, the intersection at South Eastern and Franklin Avenue was shut down because of the crash.

