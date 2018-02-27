Pedestrian injured in east Las Vegas accident with SUV

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday morning accident involving a pedestrian and a sports utility vehicle in east Las Vegas.

The driver of a red sports utility vehicle remained on the scene after a pedestrian was struck trying to cross Puebla Street at Craig Road on Tuesday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have blocked off Craig Road at Puebla Street after a man was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street, police said Tuesday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday morning accident involving a pedestrian and a sports utility vehicle in east Las Vegas.

According to police, the pedestrian has been hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening at University Medical Center.

The accident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Craig Road near Puebla Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Police had blocked Craig Road in both directions at Puebla Street, but reopened eastbound Craig Road about 6:45 a.m.

Westbound Craig Road is closed between Lamont and Puebla streets. Gordon said westbound Craig should be open by 9 a.m.

The driver of a red sports utility vehicle remained on the scene and did not appear impaired, Gordon said.

