Local

Pedestrian injured in east Las Vegas accident with SUV

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2018 - 6:06 am
 
Updated February 27, 2018 - 7:17 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday morning accident involving a pedestrian and a sports utility vehicle in east Las Vegas.

According to police, the pedestrian has been hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening at University Medical Center.

The accident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Craig Road near Puebla Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Police had blocked Craig Road in both directions at Puebla Street, but reopened eastbound Craig Road about 6:45 a.m.

Westbound Craig Road is closed between Lamont and Puebla streets. Gordon said westbound Craig should be open by 9 a.m.

The driver of a red sports utility vehicle remained on the scene and did not appear impaired, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like