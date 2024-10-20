58°F
Pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2024 - 7:06 am
 

A 51-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a suspected impaired driver near downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

The man was crossing East Charleston Boulevard near South 10th Street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2025 Toyota Camry, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pederstrian died at the scene while the driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Pinal, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence charges, police said.

Pinal was not injured while a 22-year-old passenger suffered a claimed injury.

The death was the 126th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the pedestrian as well as the cause and manner of death.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

