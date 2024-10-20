The man was crossing East Charleston Boulevard near South 10th Street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 51-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning when he was hit by a suspected impaired driver near downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

The man was crossing East Charleston Boulevard near South 10th Street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2025 Toyota Camry, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pederstrian died at the scene while the driver, 23-year-old Nicholas Pinal, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence charges, police said.

Pinal was not injured while a 22-year-old passenger suffered a claimed injury.

The death was the 126th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the pedestrian as well as the cause and manner of death.

