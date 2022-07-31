Pedestrian killed in central valley hit-and-run

A male pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver on West Charleston Boulevard on Saturday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver on West Charleston Boulevard on Saturday night.

About 9:40 p.m., witnesses reported a man was crossing Charleston northbound outside of a marked crosswalk west of Essex Drive, just west of Arville Street, when he was struck by a dark-colored westbound sedan, according to the Metropolitan Police Department fatal detail.

Police did not release details on the make or model of the vehicle.

The man, believed to be 49 years old, died from his injuries at University Medical Center, becoming the 84th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity after relatives have been notified.

