87°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Pedestrian killed in central valley hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2022 - 12:38 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver on West Charleston Boulevard on Saturday night.

About 9:40 p.m., witnesses reported a man was crossing Charleston northbound outside of a marked crosswalk west of Essex Drive, just west of Arville Street, when he was struck by a dark-colored westbound sedan, according to the Metropolitan Police Department fatal detail.

Police did not release details on the make or model of the vehicle.

The man, believed to be 49 years old, died from his injuries at University Medical Center, becoming the 84th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity after relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
Las Vegas’ housing market cooling faster than others
2
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$1.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
3
Casinos not spared by winds, rain in Las Vegas
Casinos not spared by winds, rain in Las Vegas
4
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
4th night of Las Vegas storms appears unlikely
5
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Water continues to recede along the shoreline of Lake Mead seen from the Sunset View Scenic Ove ...
Drought driving tough talks on water cuts
By / RJ

Taking a look at what’s on the table — and what’s not — as the Aug. 15 deadline for Nevada and six other states to submit proposals for steep cuts to water use along the Colorado River creeps closer.