Pedestrian killed in far northeast valley crash

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday in the far northeast valley after she was struck by a car.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Pabco Road.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the pedestrian was walking south on the road when they were struck by a Nissan Altima heading in the same direction.

The motorist, who remained at the scene, was not impaired and the crash victim did not have identification on her, police said.

This was the 17th road fatality investigated by Metro this year.

