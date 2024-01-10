Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in southeast Las Vegas

The collision occurred about 5:30 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The collision occurred about 5:30 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road when a westbound vehicle on Tropicana hit a male pedestrian east of Sandhill, according to Lt. Braden Schrag of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

No details were available on the suspect vehicle.

Schrag says the police department wants to stress the need for pedestrians to use a marked crosswalk when crossing a street.

Traffic will be slowed in the area during the fatal detail’s investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.