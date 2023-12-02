57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Pedestrian killed when hit by sedan in northwest valley, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 4:35 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was hit by a sedan and killed in the northwest valley Sunday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 9:10 p.m. on northbound Rancho Drive south of the Ann Road northbound off-ramp.

A preliminary investigation indicted that a pedestrian was walking across the northbound travel lanes of Rancho Drive and was struck by a Kia Spectra that was northbound on Rancho Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on-scene. The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after notification of the next of kin.

The fatality marks was Southern Command’s 70th fatal crash, resulting in 85 fatalities for 2023.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
4
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
5
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian killed in southern Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash
Pedestrian becomes 4th valley traffic fatality in less than a day
Pedestrian becomes 4th valley traffic fatality in less than a day
Pedestrian walking through traffic near UNLV struck, killed
Pedestrian walking through traffic near UNLV struck, killed
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
Police: Pedestrian killed after SUV veered onto sidewalk
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while crossing the street
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while crossing the street