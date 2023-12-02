Pedestrian killed when hit by sedan in northwest valley, police say

The collision occurred about 9:10 p.m. Sunday on northbound Rancho Drive south of the Ann Road northbound off-ramp.

A pedestrian was hit by a sedan and killed in the northwest valley Sunday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 9:10 p.m. on northbound Rancho Drive south of the Ann Road northbound off-ramp.

A preliminary investigation indicted that a pedestrian was walking across the northbound travel lanes of Rancho Drive and was struck by a Kia Spectra that was northbound on Rancho Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on-scene. The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after notification of the next of kin.

The fatality marks was Southern Command’s 70th fatal crash, resulting in 85 fatalities for 2023.

