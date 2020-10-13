Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in east Las Vegas
A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The fatality occurred about 4:30 a.m. at South Nellis Boulevard and East Flamingo Road, according to police Lt. David Gordon.
No other details are immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.