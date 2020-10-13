Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.

A Las Vegas police unit blocks the road as officers investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at South Nellis Boulevard and East Flamingo Road on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (RTC fast camera)

The fatality occurred about 4:30 a.m. at South Nellis Boulevard and East Flamingo Road, according to police Lt. David Gordon.

No other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

