60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 6:05 am
 
Updated October 13, 2020 - 6:13 am

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The fatality occurred about 4:30 a.m. at South Nellis Boulevard and East Flamingo Road, according to police Lt. David Gordon.

No other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
2
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
3
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
4
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
5
Underground people-mover station at Allegiant Stadium up for vote
Underground people-mover station at Allegiant Stadium up for vote
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST