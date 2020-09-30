Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in northern Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the northern valley early Wednesday.
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.
The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
Police had blocked off all northbound lanes of Rancho. A red vehicle was observed at the crash scene as were detectives from the Las Vegas police traffic detail.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.