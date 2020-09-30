65°F
Local

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in northern Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 5:26 am
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 5:39 am

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the northern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police had blocked off all northbound lanes of Rancho. A red vehicle was observed at the crash scene as were detectives from the Las Vegas police traffic detail.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

