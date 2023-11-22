Pedestrian walking through traffic near UNLV struck, killed

His death was the 139th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal

A pedestrian walking around stopped traffic at an intersection was killed during rush hour Wednesday morning a few blocks south of the UNLV campus.

About 7:50 a.m., a 67-year-old unidentified man was crossing South Maryland Parkway just south of East Tropicana Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk around stopped vehicles, according to a preliminary Metropolitan Police Department crash report.

He was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry driving north on Maryland Parkway. After being hit, he struck a 2011 Dodge Charger before falling to the pavement.

Medical personnel took him to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The involved motorists remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

His death was the 139th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The name of the pedestrian as well as cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.