Person critical after mattress fire in east Las Vegas

A person was critically burned in a mattress fire in east Las Vegas early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported at 6:19 a.m. at an apartment at 2408 Clifford Ave., near East Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

