66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local

Person critical after mattress fire in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 7:26 am
 
Updated October 13, 2020 - 7:47 am

A person was critically burned in a mattress fire in east Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 6:19 a.m. at an apartment at 2408 Clifford Ave., near East Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
2
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
3
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
4
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
5
Underground people-mover station at Allegiant Stadium up for vote
Underground people-mover station at Allegiant Stadium up for vote
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST