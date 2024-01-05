Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash

The crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. near Eastern and Harris avenues, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person has suffered life-threatening injuries in an auto-pedestrian crash east of downtown Las Vegas.

The crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. near Eastern and Harris avenues, according to Metropolitan Police Department. The person was taken to University Medical Center.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Eastern is closed both directions between Bonanza Road and East Washington Avenue.

Impairment is not suspected at the time, police said.

