Local

Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 1:11 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2024 - 1:15 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person has suffered life-threatening injuries in an auto-pedestrian crash east of downtown Las Vegas.

The crash occurred about 11:50 a.m. near Eastern and Harris avenues, according to Metropolitan Police Department. The person was taken to University Medical Center.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Eastern is closed both directions between Bonanza Road and East Washington Avenue.

Impairment is not suspected at the time, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or follow on X at @VegasMarvRJ.

