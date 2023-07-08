105°F
Local

Person reported lost near Nellis Dunes confirmed dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 4:41 pm
 
Nellis Dunes in Las Vegas near the Apex exit on Interstate 15 is seen on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. ...
Nellis Dunes in Las Vegas near the Apex exit on Interstate 15 is seen on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. The federal government has set aside 10,000 acres for off-highway vehicle use at Nellis Dunes as a recreation area, which will preserve the area for that use in the future. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person who was reported as lost Saturday afternoon near the Nellis Dunes area in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been confirmed dead, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were notified at 2:36 p.m. about a female who was lost and then described as sick or injured near the end of the 10500 block of Clark Petersen Boulevard, off of Interstate 15, south of Apex, police spokesman Officer Luis Vidal said.

The female, who was not immediately identified, was later located in the rural area but was unresponsive, Vidal said.

A police helicopter was dispatched to the area and the coroner was advised.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

