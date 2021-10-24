Pet fees waived for 1 more day at Animal Foundation adoption weekend

Sunday is the final day to adopt a pet with all fees waives at The Animal Foundation.

All fees for adopting pets are being waived at The Animal Foundation through Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Billed as the Spooktacular Adoption Weekend, the event concludes Sunday at 7 p.m. Potential adopters should arrive at the facility at 655 Mojave Road, U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue, by 6 p.m.

Adoptions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11 a.m.

The foundation said guests often line up outside before opening time. The entrance will be through the Community Center. There will be an entrance sign to mark the location.

Prospective adoptors should check the animals up for adoption at https://animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search so they can have ideas of which pets they might be interested in. Be sure to write down the ID numbers.

Extra team members will be on hand to help as many people as possible.

