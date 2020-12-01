Pickup driver killed, 3 injured in northwest Las Vegas collision

A pickup driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed died after his vehicle struck the rear end of a sedan, according to Las Vegas police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a pickup was killed and three people in another vehicle were injured in a northwest Las Vegas Valley collision Monday evening, according to Las Vegas police.

The 7:02 p.m. crash occurred on North Tenaya south of Old Mission Drive, just south of West Lake Mead Boulevard. A 2011 Nissan Titan pickup traveling northbound at a high rate of speed struck the rear end of a 2010 Audi Q7 that had just completed a U-turn, a preliminary accident report stated. The front of the Nissan struck the rear of the Audi and was redirected in a northeast direction and collided with a light pole and brick wall.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Mountain View Hospital where the 39-year-old man died of his injuries.

Medical personnel took four passengers from the Audi, including an infant, to University Medical Center. The injuries were classified as minor to moderate. The infant did not suffer injuries.

The driver of the Audi did not show signs of impairment.

The death was the 92nd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction this year.

The name of the deceased driver will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

