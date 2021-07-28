Pilot lands small plane on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas,

A pilot has landed a small plane Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 95 in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley, officials said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pilot landed a small plane Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 95 in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley, forcing closure of the highway in both directions, officials said.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were called at about 9:10 a.m. to U.S. 95 near Lee Canyon Road, according to dispatch records. Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the plane did not crash, but the pilot landed on the highway and was out of the plane “walking around.”

First responders from Nye County were en route, the Clark County Fire Department said.

The highway was closed in both directions near the scene, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department. No injuries have been reported as of about 9:30 a.m., police said.

#BREAKING: we are aware of small aircraft that is reportedly down north of Creech AFB, US95 at MM 8. No injuries reported as of now. @NHPSouthernComm is on scene and we are on the way. US 95 is shutdown in both directions. Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/CcwAFQ1ysK — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2021

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

