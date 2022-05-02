Pit bull wins Best in Show at Animal Foundation event

A 5-year-old pit bull named Brixton, was named best in show at The Animal Foundation’s annual fundraiser.

A 5-year-old pit bull named Brixton, was named best in show at The Animal Foundation’s signature annual fundraiser.

The 19th annual event was held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and virtually online Sunday.

The event raised money for foundation’s programs and found homes for the 25 dogs who participated.

The event was co-hosted by FOX5 anchor John Huck and radio host Chet Buchanan. Celebrity guest judges Dana Arcana, founder of Paws for the Cause, and Las Vegas Review-Journal entertainment columnist John “Kats” Katsilometes chose their favorite dog in each category: small, medium, large and variety pack.

Brixton, a pit bull, won the large dog category; Sesame, a Corgi/German Shepherd mix, won the medium dog category; Posey, a Shihtzu, won the small dog category; and Kumo, an Akita won the variety pack category.

Christian Kolberg, a Las Vegas native and emcee for hundreds of nonprofit events around the world, served as the auctioneer for the 14th year in a row. FOX5 Take 5 to Care and The Las Vegas Review-Journal were media sponsors.

Best in Show is The Animal Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. Those who were unable to attend are encouraged to support The Animal Foundation’s programs by making a donation at animalfoundation.com.